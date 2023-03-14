 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OEMs up the ante on medium-speed electric three-wheelers

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

While close to 25,000 units of such category of E3Ws were retailed last year (as per Vahan Data), industry players are foreseeing 4X growth in 2023 due to wider availability of products across different price points, improved financing by banks for EVs and frugal running costs.

While Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are counting on electric variants of Ace and Dost Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs), respectively, numerous Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Bajaj Auto, Piaggio, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Euler Motors are training their sights on medium -speed electric cargo or passenger vehicles.

In auto industry parlance, there are Level 5 (or simply L5) category of electric three wheelers, a segment above electric autorickshaws or electric carts (L3 category). To put it another way, it is a three wheeled motor vehicle with maximum speed exceeding 25kmph or motor power exceeding 0.25kW.  Its Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) is limited to 1,500 KG (excluding the weight of traction batteries).

As per Vahan Data, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (EV arm of M&M) was the market leader in the L5 E3W category during FY 2022 at 3,295 units, followed by Piaggio at the second spot at 3,013 units and Omega Seiki in the third position at 815 units.  During the same period, Kinetic Green Energy came in 4th at 326 units, followed by Euler Motors in the 5th position at 305 units and Altigreen Propulsion Labs in the 6th position at 161 units.