NTPC Green Energy to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore term loan

Feb 21, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

The bid document showed that NGEL intends to raise fresh debt and repay outstanding liability of Rs 8,200 crore towards NTPC by March 31, 2023 along with applicable interest cost.

NTPC arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has invited bids for rupee denominated term loan of up to Rs 9,000 crore.

Also, additional funds to the tune of Rs 800 crore would be required for additional debt liability and for balance capex payments of projects which are yet to achieve full commercial operations, it stated.

Thus, NGEL has invited offer for rupee term loan of up to Rs 9,000 crore, it said.