NTPC commissions green coal plant in Varanasi

Mar 16, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

Nearly three years ago NTPC had planned to make green coal (torrefied charcoal) from municipal waste, a company statement said.

State-owned power giant NTPC has commissioned first-of-its-kind commercial green coal project in Varanasi, which will make torrefied charcoal from municipal waste.

NTPC's arm NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVNL) had awarded the project on an EPC (engineering procurement construction) basis to Macawber Beekay, and recently the first reactor module of 200 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity green coal plant was installed and commissioned for NTPC's Harit Koyla (Green Coal) Pariyojna plant at Ramana in Varanasi, it stated.

The total capacity of this plant after installation of all three modules shall be 600 TPD of waste handling capacity.