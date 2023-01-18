 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
“Not ruling out hybrids or hydrogen technology for India,” says Hyundai’s Unsoo Kim

Parth Charan
Jan 18, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India’s CEO and newly appointed COO talk about ramping up production, clearing existing order book and the potential for hybrid tech in India

Hyundai India’s first priority in 2023 is to clear its existing order book of 115,000 units, the company’s newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said in a conversation after the headline-grabbing launch of its flagship electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5, which will be locally assembled, arrives via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, at an introductory price of Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory price is reserved for the first 500 buyers.

“We’ve already received 200 bookings,” said Garg.

However, the first order of business for Hyundai, as far as 2023 is concerned, is clearing its order bank of 115,000 cars.

“We currently have about 115,000 orders pending, out of which about 50,000 orders are for the Creta” said Garg, adding that “despite new competition having been introduced, the Creta continued to be on a very strong wicket last year, witnessing the highest ever demand in the model’s manufacturing history.”

Garg also stated that models like the Venue also have about 30,000 pending orders which Hyundai hopes to clear soon, and ramp up production to 820,000 units by June this year.