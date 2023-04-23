Noida Authority hikes budget by 40% to Rs 6,920 cr, ups land rates by 6-10%

The Noida Authority has approved a budget of Rs 6,920 crore for the financial year 2023-24, and has decided to hike land rates by 6-10 percent across categories, while the rates for the A-plus category have remained unchanged.

Officials of the Noida Authority said that Rs 500 crore has been set aside for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, which will be used to acquire land for phase 2 and 3 of the airport.

The Noida Authority and the state government hold 37.5 percent stake each in the under-construction airport, while the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) hold 12.5 percent each.

Officials said that the budget for FY2023-24 is around 40 percent higher than that of FY22-23, which was Rs 4,880 crore.

Ashish Mishra