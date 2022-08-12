Noida land rate hike: Authority increases land rates by 20-30 percent; tweaks group housing policy

The authority also increased the group housing rates by 20 per cent while keeping the residential building prices unchanged.

The Noida authority has decided to hike the land rates by 20-30 per cent across several categories, while the rates for the A-plus category have remained unchanged at Rs 1,75,000 per sq m.

The authority has increased the prices of A to D category (priced between Rs 39440 to Rs 92,950 sq m) by 20 per cent and E category to Rs 41,250 per sq m from earlier Rs 36,200, said the authority in a statement after its 205th board meeting held on August 11.

The authority also increased the group housing rates by 20 per cent while keeping the residential building prices unchanged. Earlier, plots for group housing projects were priced between Rs 51,000 per sq m and Rs 1.3 lakh per sq m.

It said that prices for land falling in the institutional use category, not linked to residential rates, has been increased by 20 per cent. A 20 per cent hike has been made in Phase 1 and phase 3 of the industrial category lands while those in Phase 2 have been increased by 30 per cent. Similarly, land rates have been increased by 20 per cent for phase 1 and phase 3 while a 30 per cent hike was made for phase 3 of IT/ITES lands.

The authority also added that if the lessee in the residential, industrial, institutional, IT and ITES categories opts for a lump-sum payment within the stipulated time, then they will be given a 2 per cent rebate.

The Noida authority also made some changes in the terms and conditions for the group housing plot allotment. It has now made it mandatory for the consortium members to maintain 100 per cent shareholding till they take possession. After plot allotment, it will be now mandatory to deposit the entire premium within 90 days. Just like in RERA, the authority has now made it mandatory for the developer to open an escrow account besides furnishing details like buyers' names, flat numbers and amounts to be deposited in that escrow account for the authority on a quarterly basis.

The authority also decided to grant an extension for a year to allottees who could not complete the projects and whose lease expired on March 21 last year. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authority further decided to end the 2.5 per cent transfer fee in case of transfer of land between brother-sister, brother-brother, and sister-sister as well as transfer to brothers/sisters from blood relations.

During the board meeting, the authority also modified its time extension policy. Earlier for group housing and residential plots, it used to charge 4 per cent in the first year and increase it by one per cent every year till the sixth year and then 10 per cent per year for the seventh to the tenth year. Now, it will charge one per cent in the first year, two to 10 per cent between the second and tenth year. After 10 years, it will charge 10 per cent per year.

The Noida authority has hiked the rate after a gap of almost three years. The last time it had increased rates was in October 2019.