NoBroker bags $5 million from Google in extended series E round

Proptech unicorn NoBroker has raised $5 million from Google Corporate Development in an extended Series E round as a part of Sundar Pichai's Google for India Digitization fund announced in 2020.

Google and NoBroker will collaborate to enhance user experience and work towards making the entire real estate journey of a user - from finding a home to living in a housing society, the company said.

“Demand for rent and buying are both in full swing. NoBroker is committed to democratizing a user’s real estate journey. We are delighted to partner with Google in our endeavour to build products and solutions that will simplify the home search and living experience for our users,” said Amit Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, NoBroker.