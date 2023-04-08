 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No wild animals, only 'legal husbands' allowed: Bizarre rent agreements add to tenants' woes in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Apr 08, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

Karnataka does not have policies in place to protect tenant rights in situations where landlords suddenly raise rents beyond the amount stipulated in the contract

Amid soaring rentals and crunching demand, Bengaluru’s tenants are facing unreasonable demands from landlords trying to recoup the money they lost during the pandemic when tenants had gone back home.

Rahul Arora (name changed), an IT professional, rented a 2BHK apartment close to Whitefield for Rs 31,000 in 2021.

At the last renewal of the rental agreement in November, the rent was increased by about Rs 1,350.

However, four months after the renewal, the landlord suddenly asked him to pay Rs 51,000, a near-40-percent hike, or vacate the house within a month.

Unable to find a house in such a short time, Arora is forced to stay at the same place, paying a higher rent.