Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK Supreme Court

Danish Khan
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

On November 9, the UK high court had given the green signal to Nirav Modi's extradition to India

The high court in London on December 15 refused Nirav Modi the permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

On November 9, 2022, Lord Justice Stuart Smith and Justice Jay had given the go ahead to Modi’s extradition to India, who is wanted in the country to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges.

After that judgment, Modi had to apply to the high court for permission to appeal in the Supreme Court, which was denied. “Appellant’s application for certification of point of law is refused. And the appellant’s permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused,” said Lord Justice Stuart Smith sitting in court 1 at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The court has also ordered the diamantaire to pay 150,247 pounds in legal costs.

Modi is lodged in Wandsworth prison since his arrest in March 2019, and Thursday’s decision brings him a step closer to be extradited to India. He faces allegations of defrauding and money laundering Punjab National Bank to the tune of $2 billion.