 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

Budget 2023: Wishlist of markets has a tax-heavy logic

Aparna Iyer
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Market participants said there was a need to harmonise tax rules on different financial products.

The government should treat a mutual fund scheme, an insurance product or even a bank deposit in a similar way for taxation if these products serve the same purpose.

This was the crux of the budget wish list that financial market representatives gave to the government during a meeting with the finance minister on November 22.

Also Read: Budget 2023 | Need income tax cuts to revive demand, CII tells finance ministry

Market participants said there was a need to harmonise tax rules on different financial products. Some of the proposals included tax exemption for mutual fund schemes that closely resemble insurance unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) and pension products, according to people aware of the discussions.

“People do not invest for mere returns but specifically for post-tax returns. So in that sense, products that serve the same purpose, say retirement or annuity, should be treated the same when considered for taxation,” said a market participant aware of the discussions.

One of the key asks from mutual fund houses was the inclusion of retirement schemes for tax exemption under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Currently, investments in insurance products including market-linked ones, pension funds, the National Pension System (NPS), and equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) of fund houses are included for exemption.