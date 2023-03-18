 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant while in February a total of 59 samples were found. More here.