Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TGIF! Fed, Adani-GQG deal and strong economic data fuel Friday rally on D-Street

Indian equity markets ended the trading week on a strong note as investors cheered a confluence of positive factors. Sensex zoomed 1000 points intraday and closed at 59,808. Meanwhile, while Nifty crossed the psychological 17,500 mark and ended at 17,594.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and State Bank of India were the top index gainers. Action in the broader markets was a bit subdued with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices higher by 0.5 percent.