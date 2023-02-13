Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Retail inflation surges to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December

India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent, data released on February 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.52 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is significantly above the consensus estimate.

Moneycontrol News