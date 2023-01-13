 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Wipro Q3: Firm's net profit rises 3% to Rs 3,053 crore, meets estimates

Wipro on January 13 reported a 2.82 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 3,052.9 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing.

Read here to know more

Jet Airways relaunch back on track as NCLT allows transfer of ownership, confirms Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Mumbai bench has allowed the transfer of Jet Airway's ownership to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, confirmed the consortium on January 13. The ownership transfer date will be the starting date for the 180-day deadline to settle the lenders’ dues, said the arbitration panel that adjudicates issues between companies.