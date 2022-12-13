 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Staples, cement good medium-term bets; financials, industrials for long term: Amish Shah, BofA

Bank of America Securities is overweight on financials, industrials, staples and cement, head of India equity research Amish Shah said at a media roundtable. Investors should, however, rotate staples and cement in six months, he added.

Read here to know more

KFin Technologies IPO set to open on December 19, to raise Rs 1,500 crore

KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, has decided to launch its initial public offering on December 19. This would be the fourth IPO in the current month after Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings, and Landmark Cars. The price band for the offer, which closes on December 21, is likely to be announced later this week. The anchor book will be opened for investors for a day on December 16.