Indian Army bravely prevented Chinese attempts to unilaterally change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the faceoff between the Indian Army and China's PLA in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

"On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner",Singh said.

The Defence Minister went on to inform the Parliament that no soliders have died in the faceoff nor have been seriously injured.

"The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts, the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side",the Defence Minister said in his address.

The Defence Minister praised the timely intervention by the Indian Army and mentioned that a Flag meeting was held after the faceoff between the area's local commander and his chinese counterpart.

"Due to timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 Dec 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms", Singh said.

The chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border, the Defence Minister mentioned that the matter is being discussed at the diplomatic level.

The Defence Minister also expressed his confidence in the House and said that he expected the entire House to stand united in supporting the army.

"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said.

Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. They later walked out of the House. The opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK.