Increase taxes on tobacco products, disincentivize consumption: Parliamentary panel to govt

Noting that there is an urgent need to disincentivize the consumption of tobacco and alcohol in the country, a parliamentary standing committee on health has asked the Centre to formulate effective policies on alcohol and tobacco control.

“India has one of the lowest prices for tobacco products and there is a need to increase taxes on tobacco products. The Committee accordingly recommends the Government to raise taxes on tobacco and utilize the additional revenue gained for cancer prevention and awareness,” the committee said in a report tabled in Parliament.

The Committee has recommended the government to abolish designated smoking areas in airports, hotels, and restaurants and encourage a smoke-free policy in organisations.

The parliamentary panel in the report ‘Cancer care plan and management: Prevention, Diagnosis, Research and affordability of cancer treatment’ recommended the government to prohibit single stick sales of cigarettes and lay stringent penalties and fines on offenders.

The parliamentary panel has also called for making Cancer a notifiable disease so that cancer deaths are mandatorily required to be reported to the government machinery.

“The Committee strongly believes that making Cancer a "Notified Disease" will surely ensure a robust database of the cancer deaths but also help in determining the accurate incidence and prevalence of Cancer in the country.,” the panel said.

The parliamentary panel has recommended the government to ensure the linking of cancer registry data with Ayushman Bharat, mortality databases, and the hospital information system (HIS) which according to the panel would improve cancer registration, follow-up, and outcome data.

The panel has expressed concern about the alarming trend of an increase in patients diagnosed with cancer in India.

According to a reply by Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha, as per National Cancer Registry Programme, the estimated number of cancer cases in the country in 2020 was 13,92,179 and the incidence of cancer cases in the country is projected to increase by 12.8 percent.

The committee has said that there is an urgent need to develop a better system of reporting the causes of death so that cancer mortality can be projected in a better manner.

The panel said tobacco in different forms accounts for nearly 50 % of all cancers, these are called tobacco-related cancers, so these cancers are preventable.

“The Committee expresses its concern to note the fact that while thousands of crores are spent by both Central and State Governments on the treatment of Cancer, however, the desired focus is not given to its root cause i.e. tobacco consumption,” the report added.

The panel has said there is a gross shortage of radiotherapy machines in medical colleges. The panel has asked the health ministry to work on mechanisms to ensure that radiotherapy machines are imported or assembled in the country.

“The Committee further strongly recommends the Ministry to ensure that radiotherapy machines are made available in the Hospitals and Medical Colleges that have Radiation Oncology Department,” it added.