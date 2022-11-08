Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IHH will soon float open offer for Fortis Healthcare, says its MD & CEO

The Malaysian company would like to do this “as soon as possible,” Loh said in an interview with Moneycontrol. The open offer could happen as early as this year, indicated Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman of Fortis Healthcare. More here.

PM Narendra Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency

India's upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. More here.

Skyroot Aerospace set to launch India's first private rocket from ISRO's Sriharikota next week

Hyderabad-based space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace is planning to launch India's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, between November 12 and 16, based on weather conditions. More here.

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 net profit jumps 9.8% YoY to Rs 131.5 crore, revenue up 16%

The net profit climbed 9.8 percent as compared to the year-ago period when it stood at Rs 119.8 crore. The numbers were up sequentially as well, as the profit had come in at Rs 112.5 crore in the June 2022 quarter. More here.

Netflix announces VR game based on Stranger Things

Netflix and development studio Tender Claws have teamed up to work on a virtual reality (VR) game based on Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming giant said the game will release on all major VR platforms by winter 2023. More here.

AI firm Mad Street Den acquires New York-based Inturn

Artificial Intelligence-based Software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Mad Street Den (MSD) on November 8 acquired New York-based inventory management SaaS company Inturn for an undisclosed amount. More here.

Agnikul Cosmos successfully test fires 3D printed rocket engine

Chennai-based space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos said on November 8 that it successfully test-fired its single-piece 3D-printed engine—Agnilet— at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. More here.