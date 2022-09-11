Here are the top stories this evening:

Oil at seven-month low but no change in petrol, diesel prices in India

International oil prices have hit a seven-month low but there is no change in retail selling price of petrol and diesel in India as state-owned fuel retailers recoup losses incurred for holding rates for a record five months despite rising cost.

Read here to know more

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Finance ministry mulls changes in insurance laws; considers easing entry level capital requirement

The finance ministry is contemplating changes in insurance laws, including reduction in minimum capital requirement, with a view to increasing the insurance penetration in the country.

Read here to know more

Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Read about the key stocks - Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, Shree Cements, CONCOR, and Hatsun Agro - that moved the most in the last week on the stock market.

Read here to know more

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The market clocked 1.68 percent gains in the week ended September 2 after three weeks of consolidation, backed by declining oil prices, consistent foreign inflows and rally in global markets later in the week. All the sectors, barring auto, participated in the market run-up, with IT, infrastructure, banks, and metals being the biggest gainers rising 2-3.5 percent. Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week.

Read here to know more

Reliance Capital suitors seek extension of up to 4 months for submission of binding bids

Suitors for debt-ridden Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) have sought extension of up to 4 months for submission of binding bids as part of its resolution process. As per the current timeline, the last date for submission of binding bids, along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 75 crore, is September 29. Last month, six bids -- from Torrent, IndusInd Bank, Oaktree Capital, Cosmea Financial, Authum Investment, and B Right Group -- were received for the entire assets of Reliance Capital. These bids were in the range of Rs 4,500 crore for the company, which has eight different business verticals.

Read here to know more

Kaizad Bharucha of HDFC Bank buys Bandra home for Rs 35 crore

In one of the most expensive transactions for early stage under-construction projects, Kaizad Bharucha, ED, HDFC Bank, has purchased an apartment in Bandra for Rs 35 crore. The name of the project is Satguru Rendezvous.

Read here to know more

Will Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV have enough firepower to combat Tata Motors' e-Nexon?

During the XUV400 post-unveil Q&A session, when M&M was quizzed on the probable sales target, tentative price points for XUV400 and whether it will be able to outsell Tata Nexon in the future, he maintained, “This is more like a category creator rather than competing with any model. We are open to several price points. But we will reveal the final prices once we garner enough feedback from the market.”

Read here to know more