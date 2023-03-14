 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Here are the top stories running on Moneycontrol this afternoon.

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Income Tax department investigates Cipla for potential tax violations

The income tax department is investigating drug maker Cipla over potential tax violations and tax avoidance, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Sources further said that the tax department is investigating whether Cipla made wrongful claims under Section 80-IA. Preliminary investigation has alleged wrong claims worth Rs 400 crore made under that section. Read details here.

MC Exclusive: Utkarsh Small Finance halts IPO launch due to market conditions, says CEO