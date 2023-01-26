Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a list of the top stories this afternoon:

Adani Group says its exploring legal action against Hindenburg

India’s Adani Group said it’s exploring legal action against US investor Hindenburg Research after its report accused firms owned by billionaire Gautam Adani of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud. Read more here.

Budget 2023: Sops like standard deduction hike, section 80C limit raise on the cards

There could be sops that will benefit a larger section of the middle class in Budget 2023. Buoyed by the recent statement of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she too belongs to the middle class and understand the pressures faced by them, experts feel that the last full Budget could help the segment as it deals with price rise and job cuts. Click here to read more.

Republic Day 2023: How India’s relationship with the nations of past Chief Guests has evolved

India has been hosting leaders of other countries as Chief Guests for its Republic Day parades since 1950. We analysed the data on how India’s ties with the countries of the last five Republic Day Chief Guests have evolved after their visits, especially in terms of the economic and strategic partnerships between the countries. Click here to read more.

SAP to cut 3,000 jobs in efficiency move, explores Qualtrics stake sale

SAP on Thursday said it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global staff, and to explore a sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics to focus on strategic growth areas and operate more efficiently. With the planned job cuts, SAP joins other big tech companies including Microsoft and Amazon in turning to layoffs to cut costs. Read more here.

Budget 2023: Sops like standard deduction hike, section 80C limit raise on the cards

There could be sops that will benefit a larger section of the middle class in Budget 2023. Buoyed by the recent statement of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she too belongs to the middle class and understand the pressures faced by them, experts feel that the last full Budget could help the segment as it deals with price rise and job cuts. Click here to read more.