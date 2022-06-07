Moneycontrol selects: Recap of top stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Apple WWDC 2022 | From iOS 16 to M2-powered MacBook Air: All the major announcements made by Apple

While it wasn't a huge visual overhaul, iOS 16 adds a multitude of new features that expand and enhance the experience for iPhone users. The first of which, is the new lockscreen or multiple lockscreens, that users can customize and switch between on the fly.

Read the full story here.

UK PM Boris Johnson survives confidence vote as 211 of his MPs vote for him

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday survived a vote of confidence in his leadership, as 211 Conservative Party members of Parliament voted in favour of him staying on as their leader.

But the end result, which Johnson insisted was decisively in his favour, saw as many as 148 Tory members of Parliament voting against him a 58.8 per cent for versus 41.2 per cent against.

Read the full story here.

India’s IPO market stands firm amid global carnage

The slowdown in the global initial public offerings has left India’s Deal Street largely untouched as the IPO mart continues its resilient performance despite a worsening geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe, rising interest rates and falling risk appetite of investors.

Read the full story here.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch single nodal agency dashboard today

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday launch a Single Nodal Agency (SNA) dashboard which will provide a platform for ministries/departments to monitor transfer of funds to states and their utilisation.

Read the full story here.

Exclusive Interview | Expect back-to-back rate hikes of 25 bps taking the policy rate to 6.25% by March 2023, says Morgan Stanley’s Sumeet Kariwala

On 6 June, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three day meet to decide the course of interest rates and broader steps for the next leg of inflation fight. For Indian policymakers, inflation has emerged as the biggest concern with the steep price rise hurting even the poorest of poor already fighting the double whammy of a pandemic.

A rate hike this time is widely expected.

Read the full story here.

At 22, she contemplated suicide after job rejections. At 33, she became one of India’s youngest CEOs

After being bullied at school for her Indian accent and crooked neck, and facing a string of job rejections after college, Radhika Gupta turned her life around and climbed the corporate ladder to become one of India’s youngest CEOs at the age of 33. She shared her inspiring story with Humans of Bombay.

Read the full story here.

Hike in cash aid for patients with rare diseases raises hopes for entry of new ‘orphan drugs’ in India

A recent government decision to hike the monetary support offered to patients suffering from rare diseases from Rs 20 lakh to 50 lakh, covering all conditions, is set to pave the way for the introduction of new therapies and drugs for the treatment of ‘orphan diseases’ in the country. In a recent order, the Union health ministry said that financial support up to Rs 50 lakh would be provided to the patients from any category of rare diseases at the specified centres of excellence.

Read the full story here.

Sri Lankan crisis hands Indian airlines an opportunity on a platter, will they grab it?

Recent weeks have been turbulent for Sri Lanka. Sinking foreign currency reserves, raging inflation and political instability have had many casualties and among them are airline flights. A couple of weeks ago, news surfaced that the government may be looking at selling SriLankan Airlines to plug losses and pay for other necessities. While a deal for SriLankan may not be immediate, there is an opportunity on the platter for carriers in India that is immediate.

Read the full story here.