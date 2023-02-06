HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Zydus Lifesciences: Transdermal opportunity to unfold

Anubhav Sahu   •

The US and domestic formulation businesses help the pharma company to do well in Q3

As competition with peers heats up and exclusivity with regard to few strengths would end in Q1FY24, we believe sales traction from g-Revlimid will moderate over the next few quarters
Highlights Q3 FY23 results backed by the US & domestic formulation businesses Traction for NCEs expected in domestic market Two to three launches in transdermal expected in FY24 Margins to moderate in FY24 Valuation reasonable despite recent uptick Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 435, Market Cap: Rs 43,995 crore) has posted  strong quarterly numbers, led by the US and the domestic formulation businesses. While the US business showcased traction in the high-margin myeloma drug — Revlimid — sales, the domestic business recorded higher growth than the industry. The...

