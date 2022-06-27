Zomato: Does Blinkit acquisition add value? 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Blinkit valued at $570 million Blinkit May 2022 orders at 7.9 million Zomato losses to surge, post two acquisitions Zomato’s (CMP: Rs 70.50; M Cap: Rs 55,509 crore) board has approved the much-anticipated acquisition of Blinkit, the quick commerce business, for a consideration of Rs 4,447 crore in an all-share deal. It has also okayed the Rs 60.7-crore cash acquisition of HOTPL (Hands on Trades Pvt Ltd) Identified Business (the warehousing and ancillary arm of Blinkit). Blinkit acquisition Blinkit (previously known as Grofers) changed from...