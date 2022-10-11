Why Bandhan’s stock didn’t react positively to healthy business growth update?











Bandhan’s stock will not see a sustained rally until asset quality woes in its micro-lending book are decisively resolved. And even if the asset quality improves, the valuation multiple is unlikely to jump to historical levels

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 267.60 | The share price shed over 2 percent after the private lender reported weak trend in disbursements for Q2FY23. The bank's loans and advances stood at Rs 99,374 crore at end of September quarter, only 3 percent higher on a sequential basis. Total deposits of the bank rose by 7 percent to Rs 99,365 crore at end of September, as against Rs 93,057 crore a quarter ago. Of this, retail deposits were of Rs 73,660 crore, which was higher by only 1 percent. Growth in CASA deposits also remained flat on a sequential basis at Rs 40,509 crore, compared to Rs 40,195 crore in the June quarter.

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Stock has underperformed massively Loan growth gains momentum in Q2 FY23 Deposit growth healthy but CASA ratio declines Slight uptick in collection efficiency All eyes will be on stress in microfinance book The business update reported by Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 267; Mcap: Rs 43,073 crore) for the quarter ended September ’22 (Q2 FY23) has failed to impress the Street. Bandhan’s stock has been a big under-performer, having slumped 23 percent in the past one year, while the Nifty bank has risen by 2...

