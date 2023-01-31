HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Tech Mahindra Q3 FY23: Tepid execution, cautious commentary; better to avoid

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Tentative demand environment and cautious management commentary cast doubt on meaningful margin gains

Tech Mahindra.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Revenue performance soft Margin improves slightly, sharp improvement unlikely Deal wins strong but cautious commentary on demand Attrition declines sequentially, headcount addition in IT services declines for the second consecutive quarter Not exciting despite undemanding valuation We were cautious about Tech Mahindra (Tech M, CMP: Rs 1,071 Market Cap: Rs 104,225 crore) in the last quarter despite the stock’s huge underperformance and optically attractive valuation. Our stance stands vindicated, with the company reporting a weak set of numbers in Q3FY23 with tepid execution in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers