Tech Mahindra Q3 FY23: Tepid execution, cautious commentary; better to avoid

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Revenue performance soft Margin improves slightly, sharp improvement unlikely Deal wins strong but cautious commentary on demand Attrition declines sequentially, headcount addition in IT services declines for the second consecutive quarter Not exciting despite undemanding valuation We were cautious about Tech Mahindra (Tech M, CMP: Rs 1,071 Market Cap: Rs 104,225 crore) in the last quarter despite the stock’s huge underperformance and optically attractive valuation. Our stance stands vindicated, with the company reporting a weak set of numbers in Q3FY23 with tepid execution in...