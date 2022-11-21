Steel sector: Does export duty roll-back change anything for ferrous metals?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Removal of export duty on steel products along expected lines Re-imposition of import duty on coking coal and coke Demand for steel subdued both domestically and internationally Positive development, though no near-term benefit The markets were anticipating the roll-back of export duty on steel and its raw material. Share prices of JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NMDC, and Steel Authority of India have been gaining in trade in the last one month despite posting results, which were much below Street expectations. In the case of...