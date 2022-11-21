HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Steel sector: Does export duty roll-back change anything for ferrous metals?

Nandish Shah   •

Exports of steel remains unprofitable given that import prices are lower than domestic prices.

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Removal of export duty on steel products along expected lines Re-imposition of import duty on coking coal and coke Demand for steel subdued both domestically and internationally Positive development, though no near-term benefit The markets were anticipating the roll-back of export duty on steel and its raw material. Share prices of JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NMDC, and Steel Authority of India have been gaining in trade in the last one month despite posting results, which were much below Street expectations. In the case of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers