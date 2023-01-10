SastaSundar Ventures: Massive capacity expansion in full swing

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Online platform has been renamed Flipkart Health Plus Company added 4 warehouses in 2022 To develop 20 warehouses on a pan-India basis Looking to scale up diagnostic vertical Remain watchful of the competition in the sector Pharma supply chain and distribution company SastaSundar is currently undergoing an exciting business transformation, thanks to solid cash position, strong market positioning and strategic partnership with Flipkart. The business has a long growth runway ahead, owing to the secular tailwinds in the healthcare sector and the management is also...