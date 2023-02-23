HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Royal Orchid Hotels: Will this stock be a preferred destination for investors?

Bharat Gianani

ROHL has a healthy room addition pipeline to tap the strong demand traction. The signing of hotels under the revenue-sharing model will be an incremental growth driver for the company.

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd posted strong Q3FY23 results, led by a robust top-line growth.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Highlights: Strong December 2022 quarter results To maintain healthy growth as travelling sustains Robust room addition pipeline Board approval to raise funds for expansion via revenue-sharing route Valuations attractive Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL; CMP: Rs 232; Market cap: Rs 636 crore) posted strong Q3FY23 results, led by a robust top-line growth. The hotel industry is witnessing the benefits of rising travel after COVID-19. The trend is expected to sustain, and with a strong economic growth, demand momentum is expected to remain robust over the...

