Paytm — Can the stock fall further?

Highlights Paytm stock’s rout on bourses continues Technical factor of excess stock supply weighing on the price Operating metrics are improving but profit seems to be a passé Break-even guidance by 2023 masked by fancy reporting Regulatory risks galore Valuation reasonable The Paytm (CMP: Rs 465, Mcap: Rs 30,200 crore) stock’s downward journey is continuing even after a year of its listing, with the stock hitting fresh lows. Paytm’s shares have tanked 75 percent from its issue price, eroding more than Rs 1 lakh crore of...