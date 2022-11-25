HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Paytm — Can the stock fall further?

Neha Dave   •

The combination of fundamental and technical factors would keep the stock range bound despite improved operating performance and reasonable valuations

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Paytm
Highlights Paytm stock’s rout on bourses continues Technical factor of excess stock supply weighing on the price Operating metrics are improving but profit seems to be a passé Break-even guidance by 2023 masked by fancy reporting Regulatory risks galore Valuation reasonable The Paytm (CMP: Rs 465, Mcap: Rs 30,200 crore) stock’s downward journey is continuing even after a year of its listing, with the stock hitting fresh lows. Paytm’s shares have tanked 75 percent from its issue price, eroding more than Rs 1 lakh crore of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers