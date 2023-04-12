Par or sub-par monsoon? — Bracing for the worst case!

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Growing probability of sub-par rains this year Deficit rain years haven’t been good for equity markets Agrochemicals, tractors, 2W, rural-centric FMCG, and retail to face the heat A few winners such as cold beverages, aircon, coal, thermal power, and power exchange As the monsoon season draws near, climate phenomena such as El Niño, which is characterised by less-than-optimal rainfall, and La Niña, which leads to higher-than-normal southwest monsoon in India, become key factors to be watched. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the...