NOCIL: Strong pricing advantage; volume pick-up yet to be seen

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q4FY22 results of NOCIL (CMP: Rs 254, Market Cap: Rs 4,239 crore) were expected to be decent as indicated by the performances of other rubber chemical companies for various end-markets. In fact, the results exceeded expectations. Sales picked up sequentially by 19 percent, mostly due to higher realisations. This, in turn, was helped by the price hikes in the last quarter to pass through the surge in raw material prices. A higher share of value-added and specialty products also helped...