KPIT: What should investors do, post strong growth guidance?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential revenue growth of 8.6 percent 90 bps EBITDA margin slip on wage hike in 2Q Technica acquisition closed, to add 8-9 percent to FY23 revenue FY23 revenue and margin guidance revised upwards Current valuation offers limited upside KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 649.55; Market Cap: Rs 17,800 crore) has reported second-quarter results in line with Street expectations, led by a strong show in connected solutions and electric powertrain. The constant currency revenue growth stood at 8.3 percent sequentially; 27 percent on a YoY basis. Q2 FY23...