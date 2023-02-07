KPIT: Strong quarterly numbers, but does rich valuation support upside?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Organic Revenue growth of 4.9 percent over 2Q23 EBITDA margin of 18.5 percent Technica Revenue $14 million with 20 percent EBIT margin Deal wins of $272 million includes $100 million with Renault Management confident of beating revenue outlook An interim dividend of Rs 1.45 per share declared. Valuation rich Software service provider KPIT (CMP: Rs 776.30; Market Capitalization: Rs 21,281 crore) reported another quarter with a strong set of numbers that put revenue ahead of expectations and margin in line with street estimates. Revenue jumped 23.1 percent sequentially...