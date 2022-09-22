HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

KPIT: How does the Technica acquisition stack up?

Nitin Sharma   •

The deal will offer business synergies but KPIT’s valuation is above comfort level

Highlights  Deal consideration of €80 million plus earn-out Technica has an annual revenue run rate of €43 million Our estimate indicates acquisition to be EPS accretive Acquisition is likely to be financed internally Valuation rich KPIT (CMP: Rs 599.5 Market Cap: Rs 16,434 crore) has announced the acquisition of Technica Engineering — a Munich-headquartered German technology company — for a consideration of €80 million (to be paid over six months) plus a revenue & profit milestone linked earn-out agreement of up to €30 million payable over...

