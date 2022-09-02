IGL: How this gas player is placed in the current hyper price environment

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results of IGL (Indraprastha Gas; CMP: Rs 415.75; Market Cap: Rs 29,103 crore) beat Street expectations. Revenue growth was led by an all-time high CNG volume of 5.9 mmscmd -- up 6.1 percent, sequentially, and a 28.9 percent jump in revenue realization. A sharp sequential decline of 13.2 percent in PNG (domestic) volume came as a surprise. Q1FY23 performance (image) (image) (image) Domestic gas allocation Under-allocation of domestic gas continues to be a problem for City Gas Distribution (CGD)...