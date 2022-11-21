HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IGL and MGL: CGD sector is in a tight spot, may still see upside 

Nitin Sharma   •

The CGD sector is heavily dependent on priority sector gas allocation, which has come down to around 90-93 percent, forcing them to use expensive contracted & spot LNG gas to fill the gap

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Realisations at record high Both companies saw per-unit EBITDA slippage; MGL's now lower than pre-COVID levels IGL volume growth steady, weak demand growth at MGL Lower priority sector gas allocation impacting margins Valuation indicates upside The Q2FY23 results of the top city gas distribution (CGD) companies MGL (Mahanagar Gas; CMP: Rs 896.75; Market capitalisation: Rs 8,858 crore) and IGL (Indraprastha Gas; CMP: Rs 418.05; Market capitalisation: Rs 29,264 crore) were divergent, with IGL reporting better-than-expected results. MGL's results were below expectations, though both saw margin slippage. Both CGD...

