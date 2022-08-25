How ethanol push sweetens the sugar sector

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The sugar industry, once an unattractive sector for investment due to its natural and induced (cane arrears) cyclicality, is transforming -- with a change in the business model from high capex to higher growth. This will aid its re-rating. Enhanced ethanol blending is leading the current growth, thanks to the constructive government policies with a focus on clean energy. This emphasis on bio-energy has made the industry self-reliant and less cyclical. We believe that the rising sugar offtake by OMCs...