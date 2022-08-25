HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

How ethanol push sweetens the sugar sector

Khushboo Rai   •

Strong fundamentals, coupled with massive opportunity from bio-fuel, to drive enhanced ethanol blending, and reduction in current supply glut

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The sugar industry, once an unattractive sector for investment due to its natural and induced (cane arrears) cyclicality, is transforming -- with a change in the business model from high capex to higher growth. This will aid its re-rating. Enhanced ethanol blending is leading the current growth, thanks to the constructive government policies with a focus on clean energy. This emphasis on bio-energy has made the industry self-reliant and less cyclical.  We believe that the rising sugar offtake by OMCs...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers