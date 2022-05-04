HDFC Q4 earnings marked by strong loan growth and better asset quality

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HDFC (CMP: Rs 2,237; MCAP: 405,564 crore) has reported net profit of Rs 13,742 crore in FY22 compared with Rs 12,027 crore in FY21, a rise of 16 percent YoY, driven by a strong growth in loans in the individual segment. HDFC’s earnings were marked by steady interest spreads, reasonable asset quality, and a lower credit cost. Among the most notable development was the strong business momentum. The lender saw the highest monthly individual disbursements ever in its history at...