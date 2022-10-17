HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

HDFC Bank Q2 – All-round show, margin beat a key positive

Neha Dave   •

While the re-rating of HDFC Bank will be contingent on merger-related developments, the profitability outlook is still very strong

HDFC Bank
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong loan growth across all business segments Margin improves, operating expenses inch up Asset quality improves further, credit cost declines Strong provisioning buffer provides room for experiment Valuation attractive, prices on a decline in return profile post-merger HDFC Bank (CMP Rs 1,441; Mcap: Rs 802,686 crore) has reported strong performance in the second quarter of FY23.  Net profit has increased 20 percent year on year (YoY) in Q2 FY23, aided by robust loan growth and lower provisions/credit cost, partially offset by treasury loss and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers