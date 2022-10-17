HDFC Bank Q2 – All-round show, margin beat a key positive

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong loan growth across all business segments Margin improves, operating expenses inch up Asset quality improves further, credit cost declines Strong provisioning buffer provides room for experiment Valuation attractive, prices on a decline in return profile post-merger HDFC Bank (CMP Rs 1,441; Mcap: Rs 802,686 crore) has reported strong performance in the second quarter of FY23. Net profit has increased 20 percent year on year (YoY) in Q2 FY23, aided by robust loan growth and lower provisions/credit cost, partially offset by treasury loss and...