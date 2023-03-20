HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Gujarat Gas: Improving macros to aid margins, outlook 

Nitin Sharma   •

Gujarat Gas has cut prices in Morbi in the past two months and media reports indicate that, from March onwards, demand from Morbi has picked up significantly

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights LNG price is favourable over propane Gujarat Gas is expected to see a surge in industrial volume Q3 margin improvement on softening of gas costs Near-term gas prices expected to remain soft Stock now trading below the long-term average PE Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 502.20; Market capitalisation: Rs 34,571 crore) has been volatile in the last year as record-high LNG prices affected it the most. International LNG prices have now softened and simultaneously industrial gas demand is returning. Improving macro is favouring Gujarat Gas, and,...

