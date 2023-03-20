Gujarat Gas: Improving macros to aid margins, outlook 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights LNG price is favourable over propane Gujarat Gas is expected to see a surge in industrial volume Q3 margin improvement on softening of gas costs Near-term gas prices expected to remain soft Stock now trading below the long-term average PE Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 502.20; Market capitalisation: Rs 34,571 crore) has been volatile in the last year as record-high LNG prices affected it the most. International LNG prices have now softened and simultaneously industrial gas demand is returning. Improving macro is favouring Gujarat Gas, and,...