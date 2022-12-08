Engineers India: On a path to deliver more value

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Attractive valuations and dividend yield to support stock Strong order book supports revenue visibility Delivering good revenue growth led by higher execution Margins to be better with easing issues and cost pressure Slow ordering and lower execution had hit Engineers India whose stock touched a low at around Rs 55 a share in June this year. We have been highlighting that even if these worries stay for some time, the stock offers value because of the attractive valuations and...