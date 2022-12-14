HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

EIH Ltd: Should one bet on this hotel stock?

Bharat Gianani   •

Preferred both by local and foreign travellers, EIH is a quality stock to play the industry upcycle.

EIH Limited (CMP: Rs 183; market cap: Rs 11,450 crore) posted strong results.
Highlights: Strong results, compared to pre-COVID levels Demand environment strong; increasing arrival of foreign tourists ARR increase to drive growth in the near term New properties to come up from FY25 Like other hotel companies, EIH Ltd (CMP: Rs 183; Market cap: Rs 11,450 crore) posted strong results for Q2FY23 compared with the pre-COVID levels. The hotel industry is expected to be in an upcycle over the next 2-3 years. With life becoming normal, post COVID-19, demand is expected to be strong. Supply is expected...

