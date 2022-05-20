Dr Reddy’s: Acceleration in EM opportunity to help re-rate company

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q4FY22 sales of Dr Reddy’s (CMP: Rs 3,969; Market Cap: Rs 66,060 crore) grew by 15 percent year on year (YoY), aided by a growth in all regions but partly offset by a contraction in the active ingredients segment. The sales growth in North America (37 percent of total sales) remained strong, despite the double-digit pricing erosion in the base business. This was aided by new products, such as the generic versions of Vascepa and the Vasopressin injection. Vascepa, which...