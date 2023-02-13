HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Does Adani Ports and SEZ offer value?

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Though the group overhang is a bother, the company’s stock offers attractive risk-reward proposition

The three pillars, business, management, and financial security are on firm ground. This is precisely why the fourth pillar, which is low valuations, offers good value
Highlights Stock trading near stress case valuations Base case valuations backed by assets offer great opportunity Financial risks are limited and remote given the balance sheet strength Investors may have to exercise patience given the group overhang Business, management, financials, and valuations are the four key pillars that hold any company or investment. In the case of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone (Adani Port), at least now when its share price is tumbling, valuation seems to have been the most impacted. Most would...

