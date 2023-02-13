Does Adani Ports and SEZ offer value?

Highlights Stock trading near stress case valuations Base case valuations backed by assets offer great opportunity Financial risks are limited and remote given the balance sheet strength Investors may have to exercise patience given the group overhang Business, management, financials, and valuations are the four key pillars that hold any company or investment. In the case of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone (Adani Port), at least now when its share price is tumbling, valuation seems to have been the most impacted. Most would...