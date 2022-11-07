Decent show by IndiGo in Q2 FY23, ready to gain altitude

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights IndiGo posts an inline set of numbers in a seasonally weak quarter Demand outlook positive, with international demand picking up Competition expected to heat up Healthy balance sheet can withstand challenges Valuation at a reasonable level; accumulate the stock InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 1,798; Market Cap: Rs 69,301 crore) posted an inline performance in Q2 FY23 in a seasonally weak quarter. Adverse exchange rates impacted the profitability of the company. We believe strong demand from domestic and international travellers and a high-yield scenario can...