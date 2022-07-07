HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dabur India: Volume stands up to headwinds

Nandish Shah   •

Investors need to watch for revival in rural markets as Dabur has a high rural dependency

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Dabur India Ltd’s (DIL) consolidated revenue for the June 2022 quarter is expected to grow at mid- to high-single digit year on year (YoY) against a growth of 8 percent in the March 2022 quarter and 32 percent in the June 2021 quarter. DIL continued to grow and gained market share in most segments. The June 2022 quarter growth in the India business (75 percent of consolidated revenues) is expected to be in high single digit compared with the 33...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers