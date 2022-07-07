Dabur India: Volume stands up to headwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dabur India Ltd’s (DIL) consolidated revenue for the June 2022 quarter is expected to grow at mid- to high-single digit year on year (YoY) against a growth of 8 percent in the March 2022 quarter and 32 percent in the June 2021 quarter. DIL continued to grow and gained market share in most segments. The June 2022 quarter growth in the India business (75 percent of consolidated revenues) is expected to be in high single digit compared with the 33...