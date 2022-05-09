HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dabur India: Twin hiccups to impact near-term performance

Nandish Shah   •

Dabur continues to gain market share in 99 percent of the product portfolios where it is present

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Consolidated revenues of Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 511; Market capitalisation: Rs 90,302 crore) grew by 8 percent on the back of domestic revenue (69 percent of consolidated revenues) growing by 7.6 percent (2.5 percent volume growth), while international business grew at 11 percent in constant currency terms. Dabur has gained market share across 99 percent of its product portfolio. Contribution from product launches stood at 5 percent of the revenues for FY22 as against 1.5-2 percent historically. The EBITDA (Earnings...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers