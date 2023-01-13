HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cyient: Traction in core business, easing macros signal upside in this IT player 

Nitin Sharma   •

The management commentary indicated a bullish stance on opportunities and recovery that are driven by multiple themes in segments like automobile, energy & mining, and semiconductors.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Strong revenue growth in services & DLM segments EBITDA margin expansion of 3.3 percent /0.8 percent on reported/normalised basis Order intake of Rs 237 crore; five large deals won DHRP filed for DLM business' IPO FY23 & FY24 outlook unchanged Valuations attractive Cyient (CMP: Rs 883; Market capitalisation: Rs 9,646 crore) reported a robust Q3FY23 result, with a sequential revenue growth of 13.4 percent in constant currency (CC) terms and a third consecutive quarter of double-digit YoY growth in reported revenue. Automotive, energy and mining and semiconductor...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers