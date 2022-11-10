Cummins India: Entering a new cycle with improving prospects

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Export and domestic markets drive higher growth Broad-based recovery in the end market to continue Margins impacted but expected to improve with easing commodity prices Stock trading at 31 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings All-round improvement, particularly in the domestic market, is helping Cummins deliver a strong growth. A pick-up in demand, both domestic and overseas, adds visibility to growth, which should continue over the next few quarters on the back of a revival in private capex and strong orders in hand. Moreover investments...