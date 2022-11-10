HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cummins India: Entering a new cycle with improving prospects

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Revival in private capex and strong orders in hand provide visibility to growth

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Export and domestic markets drive higher growth Broad-based recovery in the end market to continue Margins impacted but expected to improve with easing commodity prices Stock trading at 31 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings All-round improvement, particularly in the domestic market, is helping Cummins deliver a strong growth. A pick-up in demand, both domestic and overseas, adds visibility to growth, which should continue over the next few quarters on the back of a revival in private capex and strong orders in hand. Moreover investments...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers